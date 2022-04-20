UrduPoint.com

2 Australian States To End COVID-19 Home Quarantine Rules

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

2 Australian states to end COVID-19 home quarantine rules

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Australia's two most populated states, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, are expected to end one of their last major COVID-19 regulations within the coming days.

At present, people in the two states who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 case must remain in home isolation for seven days.

It is a rule which has hampered many businesses, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors, as they struggle to retain their staffing levels and there have subsequently been reports of groups lobbying politicians to allow those in quarantine to return to work.

Now, as the latest wave of the Omicron BA.2 variant trends downward, the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews have reportedly been preparing to announce ending home quarantines.

"The seven-day average, very pleasingly, is coming down," Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

"So that says to me that the peak has come and gone. We just have to wait and see, though, that those few days of data turns into the trend that we hope it is."Senior members of NSW's COVID and Economic Recovery Committee met on Tuesday evening, and it is understood that the easing of isolation rules was at the top of their agenda.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, in confirming the likely end of the rules, conceded that such changes would need to be managed alongside community health outcomes in the ongoing pandemic.

Related Topics

Victoria Wales Top

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

1 minute ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

18 minutes ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

32 minutes ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

1 hour ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.