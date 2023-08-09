Open Menu

2 Buried, 5 Injured In S. Korea's Building Floor Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

2 buried, 5 injured in S. Korea's building floor collapse

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Two workers were buried and five others injured as the top floor of a building under construction in South Korea collapsed on Wednesday, according to Yonhap news agency.

The ninth floor of the nine-story building under construction in Anseong, some 60 km southeast of Seoul, collapsed to the eighth floor at about 11:49 a.

m. local time (0249 GMT).

The accident left two workers buried and five others wounded.

Excavators and crane were dispatched for rescue operations.

The police will investigate construction officials for compliance with safety rules.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Seoul South Korea Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

26 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

1 hour ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

6 hours ago
NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

14 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

14 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous