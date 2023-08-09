SEOUL, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Two workers were buried and five others injured as the top floor of a building under construction in South Korea collapsed on Wednesday, according to Yonhap news agency.

The ninth floor of the nine-story building under construction in Anseong, some 60 km southeast of Seoul, collapsed to the eighth floor at about 11:49 a.

m. local time (0249 GMT).

The accident left two workers buried and five others wounded.

Excavators and crane were dispatched for rescue operations.

The police will investigate construction officials for compliance with safety rules.