ISTANBUL, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Two foreign-flagged cargo ships collided on Sunday in the Marmara Sea, off Turkey's northwestern Canakkale Province, causing damage but no injuries, local media reported.

Benitamou, a 299-meter-long vessel carrying cast iron ore to China from Ukraine, reportedly collided with BC Vanessa, a 172-meter-long vessel carrying wheat to Egypt from Bulgaria, at around 6:00 a.

m. local time (0300 GMT).

According to TRT, a Turkish public broadcaster, the ships crashed on their way to an anchor zone before passing the Dardanelles Strait towards the Aegean Sea and were traveling under foggy conditions.