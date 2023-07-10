Open Menu

2 Chinese Tourists Remain In Hospital After Tour Bus Overturns In Thailand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

2 Chinese tourists remain in hospital after tour bus overturns in Thailand

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:Two Chinese tourists are still being treated in the hospital but not in severe condition after a bus overturned in Thailand, the Chinese embassy in Thailand said Monday.

According to the embassy, the bus was carrying 24 Chinese tourists from the eastern Rayong Province to the resort city of Pattaya when it overturned due to heavy rain and slippery roads on Sunday afternoon.

Injured passengers were immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment. As of Monday morning, 2 tourists are still in the hospital for treatment, while the rest have been discharged.

According to Thai media reports, four people on the bus were at one point trapped in the vehicle after the accident, but were rescued by the rescue team.

The local police said they would further investigate the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Thailand China Vehicle Rayong Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

1 hour ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

12 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

13 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

14 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

14 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

15 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

18 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

20 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous