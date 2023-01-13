UrduPoint.com

2-day Czech presidential elections kick off with 8 contenders, 3 favorites

BELGRADE, Serbia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Voters in the Czech Republic are set to start going to the ballot boxes on Friday to choose among eight candidates and three favorites to run the Central European country for the next five years.

Usually held over two days, elections in the country of over 10.5 million people are set to begin at 2 p.m. local time (1300GMT) until 10 p.m. on Friday, followed by 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Incumbent president Milos Zeman, who has faced accusations of overstepping his constitutional boundaries a few times, is not eligible to run due to the two-term limit, and the vote will be direct.

If no candidate wins a majority of the votes in this first round, the race will narrow to the top two in a runoff on Jan. 27-28.

Opinion polls suggest that it will take a second round to choose the country's next leader in what appears to be a neck-and-neck race between former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, retired Gen. Petr Pavel, and economist and academic Danuse Nerudova.

