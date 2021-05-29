UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dead, 10 Missing As Cuban Migrant Vessel Sinks Off Florida

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

2 dead, 10 missing as Cuban migrant vessel sinks off Florida

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for 10 people missing off Florida after a migrant vessel with 20 Cubans capsized.

Authorities reported late Thursday they had recovered two bodies near the Florida Keys and pulled eight people alive from the ocean.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that "multiple air & surface assets" searched through the night would continue all day.

A Coast Guard crew was on a routine patrol Thursday when it spotted people in the water.

The survivors said they left Cuba's Puerto de Mariel on Sunday and capsized at some point on Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard did not describe the vessel that the group came on, though it is common for Cubans trying to reach the United States by sea to take crude boats not suitable for navigating the Straits of Florida.

Cuba's deepening economic crisis has sparked an increase in the number of people seeking to escape the island.

In the last eight months, the Coast Guard has intercepted 298 Cubans, compared with 49 individuals from October 2019 to September 2020.

Related Topics

Water Twitter Florida United States Cuba September October Sunday 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

8 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

8 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

8 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.