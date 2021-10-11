UrduPoint.com

2 Dead, 12 Missing As Bus Plunges Into River In North China

SHIJIAZHUANG, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Two passengers were killed and 12 remained missing after a bus plunged into a river in north China's Hebei Province Monday, said the provincial emergency management department.

The shuttle bus with 51 people on board fell off a bridge into the Hutuo River in Pingshan County in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang around 7 a.m.

Monday, said the department. The bus belongs to Jingye Group, a steel company.

Thirty-nine people have been pulled out of the river water, but two died after emergency medical treatment failed.

The bus has been salvaged from the river and rescuers are racing against the clock to locate the missing ones at the site and also in downstream waters.

Top provincial officials have ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.

