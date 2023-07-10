Open Menu

2 Dead, 29 Injured In Road Accident In Northwest Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:Two people died with 29 others injured when a bus carrying a group of people crashed into a parked container in the town of Ambanpola in North Western Province of Sri Lanka Monday morning, said the police.

The police said in a statement that the deceased are aged 32 and 71, and the injured were admitted to two nearby hospitals.

Reckless driving was suspected to be the cause of the accident and further investigations were underway, according to the police.

On Sunday, 10 passengers were killed with around 40 others injured when a bus toppled into a river in eastern Sri Lanka.

Another road accident took place on Sunday with 25 people being injured when a bus skidded off the road in central Sri Lanka.

