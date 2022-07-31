UrduPoint.com

2 Dead As UN Peacekeepers Open Fire In East DR Congo: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 10:10 PM

2 dead as UN peacekeepers open fire in east DR Congo: UN

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Two people have been killed and several others injured after UN peacekeepers opened fire during an incident in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on the Uganda border on Sunday, the UN said.

Video of the incident, shared on social media showed men, at least one in police uniform and another in army uniform, advancing towards the immobilised UN convoy behind a closed barrier in Kasindi. The town is in eastern DR Congo's Beni territory on the border with Uganda.

After a verbal exchange, the peacekeepers appeared to open fire before opening the gate, driving on and continuing to shoot while people scattered or hid.

"During this incident, soldiers from the intervention brigade of the MONUSCO force returning from leave opened fire at the border post for unexplained reasons and forced their way through," the UN mission in Kasindi said in a statement. "This serious incident caused loss of life and serious injuries." Barthelemy Kambale Siva, the North Kivu governor's representative in Kasindi, earlier said that "eight people, including two policemen who were working at the barrier, were seriously injured" in the incident.

- Deadly region - Kambale Siva, interviewed by AFP, did not give a reason for why the UN convoy was prevented from crossing the barrier.

There are more than 120 militias operating in the DRC's troubled east. The UN first deployed an observer mission to the region in 1999.

In 2010, it became the peacekeeping mission MONUSCO -- the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo -- with a mandate to conduct offensive operations.

There have been 230 fatalities among them, according to the UN.

Last week, deadly demonstrations demanding the departure of the United Nations took place in several towns in eastern DRC.

A total of 19 people, including three peacekeepers, were killed.

Anger has been fuelled by perceptions that MONUSCO is failing to do enough to stop attacks by the armed groups.

UN under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix was in the central African country on Saturday to "talk to the Congolese authorities", he said.

"(They would) examine ways in which we can both avoid a recurrence of these tragic incidents and, above all, work better together to achieve our objectives," he said.

"We hope that the conditions will be met, in particular the return of state authority, so that MONUSCO can complete its mission as soon as possible. And to leave room for other forms of international support."

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Police Governor United Nations Exchange Social Media Beni Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Border Sunday Post All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

21 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

21 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.