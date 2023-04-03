UrduPoint.com

2 Dead In U.S. Medical Helicopter Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

WASHINGTON, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) --:A medical helicopter on Sunday crashed in northeast Shelby County, the southern U.S. state of Alabama, killing two crew members.

The helicopter was reportedly requested to assist in the extraction of a patient who went hiking in the area and suffered breathing problems and chest pains.

A Shelby County deputy called 911 to report the crash of the aircraft on Sunday evening.

"Deputies and other first responders are currently on the scene of an aircraft accident in the area of Bear Creek Road (Co Rd 43) and Mountain Oaks Drive," the Shelby County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The road is closed in both directions, and will likely be closed for an extended period of time, the post read.

There were three crew members onboard, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac.

