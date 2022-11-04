UrduPoint.com

2 Farmers Killed By Landmine In North Nigeria

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

2 farmers killed by landmine in north Nigeria

LAGOS, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Two farmers were killed by a landmine planted by suspected extremist militants in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, a government official said on Thursday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs of the state, said in a statement that the incident happened at 2 p.m.

local time (1300 GMT) on Thursday, when the farmers' vehicle transporting farm produce drove over the landmine on a road in the Chikun area of the state.

The state government appealed to residents of the area to remain calm over the matter. There have been a series of gunmen's attacks across the most populous country in Africa, killing civilians and security operatives.

Related Topics

Africa Militants Road Vehicle Kaduna Nigeria Government P

Recent Stories

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

1 hour ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.