2 farmers killed by landmine in north Nigeria

LAGOS, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Two farmers were killed by a landmine planted by suspected extremist militants in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, a government official said on Thursday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs of the state, said in a statement that the incident happened at 2 p.m.

local time (1300 GMT) on Thursday, when the farmers' vehicle transporting farm produce drove over the landmine on a road in the Chikun area of the state.

The state government appealed to residents of the area to remain calm over the matter. There have been a series of gunmen's attacks across the most populous country in Africa, killing civilians and security operatives.