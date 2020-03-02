UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Indonesians Found Infected With COVID-19 Domestically: President

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:40 AM

2 Indonesians found infected with COVID-19 domestically: president

JAKARTA, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Two Indonesian nationals have been infected with COVID-19 in the country, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in Indonesia.

A 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter are treated in a hospital now, the Indonesia president told reporters.

The cases were found after a report that a Japanese citizen who had traveled in Indonesia was tested positive in Malaysia, he said.

Then the officials of the Indonesian heath ministry traced the Japanese contact history in Indonesia, said the president.

The officials found that the Japanese had contacted the woman and her daughter in Indonesia, the president said, but did not elaborate further the address of the two persons.

The team of the health ministry found the woman and her daughter who were sick and the result of tests showed they have been infected by the virus, said the president.

The president said that Indonesia has been seriously undertaking efforts to counter the spread of the virus, including setting up thermal scanners in 135 gates.

Related Topics

Indonesia Malaysia Joko Widodo Women

Recent Stories

PML-N to challenge govt’s decision of denying ex ..

30 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 March 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: US-Taliban deal should lead to peace

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.