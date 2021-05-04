UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 18 Injured In Moscow Hotel Fire

MOSCOW, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and 18 others injured after a fire broke out at a five-story hotel building in Moscow, local media reported Tuesday.

"Two adults died in the hospital. It was not possible to save them," the TASS news agency reported, citing a source from the local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

According to the source, the fire, which started at 3:27 a.m. local time (0027 GMT) at the Vechny Zov Hotel in Moscow and was extinguished by 4:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT), covered an area of about 100 square meters.

At the time of the fire, 305 people were inside the building, said the report.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire, which might be a short circuit, TASS said.

