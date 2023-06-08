SYDNEY, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Thursday that two men were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of about 30 kg of methylamphetamine powder, 600 g of crystal methylamphetamine and 1,500 ml of liquid methylamphetamine.

According to the state police, the seized drugs have an estimated street value of approximately 12 million Australian Dollars (about 8 million U.S.

dollars).

Police seized the drugs in a search operation targeting a property at Kirrawee in Sydney's south on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested nearby after fleeing the scene on foot. While conducting the search, officers located a clandestine lab containing the illegal drugs. The lab was dismantled by specialist officers.

The two men were charged with counts regarding the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in large commercial quantities.