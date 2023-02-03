2 missing after cargo ships collide off western Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A Japanese cargo ship sank in the Seto Inland Sea off the western prefecture of Ehime on Thursday after colliding with another cargo vessel, leaving two crew members missing, the coast guard here said.

According to the Imabari Coast Guard Office, the 716-ton cargo ship Seiryu collided with the 499-ton Koei Maru off the coast of Imabari City of Ehime Prefecture at around 19:30 local time.

The Seiryu, with five crew members aboard, capsized and sank before 21:00 local time, the coast guard said, adding that three crew members were rescued but the other two are missing. Meanwhile, all four people aboard the Koei Maru have been confirmed to be safe.

Currently, the Imabari Coast Guard is searching for the missing two in nearby waters while investigating the details of the accident.