2 Officers Designated As Focal Persons At High Commission London

2 officers designated as focal persons at high commission London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) to London Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, in order to keep close contact with the Pakistani community and the students currently studying in the United Kingdom (UK) has designated two officers as focal persons for consular' s services.

"In order to ensure effective liaison in this regard, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has already designated the two officers as focal persons for consular/community affairs and students affairs to assist during coronavirus pandemic crisis with matters related to consular services, emergencies, and guidelines on COVID-19", a statement of the High Commission issued here Sunday said.

According to the statement, the contact details of the two officers of the High Commission are as follows; 1- Dildar Ali Abro, first secretary focal person for consular services/community affairs with contact number: 0207 664 9293 and email: dildarali@phclondon.

org 2- Muhammad Aneel Zafar, focal person for students affairs with contact number: 02076649200 and email: aneel.zafar@mofa.gov.pk.

In view of the social distancing guidelines of the UK government, currently the High Commission London is providing consular services online.

Therefore, the High Commission advised the community members to avail the online facility and not to visit the High Commission.

"The Pakistani community and students in the UK are requested to keep visiting High Commission's website www.phclondon.org for updates on travel and health related issues", the statement said.

