2 PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in an air operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the two terrorists were located in Metina region of northern Iraq during the ongoing Operation Claw-Lightning.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.