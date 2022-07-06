UrduPoint.com

2 UN Peacekeepers Killed, 5 Wounded In Northern Mali

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BAMAKO, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Two peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and five others injured by a mine explosion in northern Mali, MINUSMA said Tuesday in a statement.

The tragedy occurred when an armored vehicle from a UN logistics convoy hit a mine on the route from Tessalit to Gao, said the statement, adding a rapid intervention force was sent to the site.

MINUSMA strongly condemned the attack, saying it may constitute a war crime under international law, and expressing concern over "the frequent use of improvised explosive devices intended to paralyze the operations of the UN mission and to obstruct the return to peace and stability in Mali," said the statement.

Head of MINUSMA El-Ghassim Wane paid tribute to the peacekeepers "who died in the service of peace in Mali in the accomplishment of their mission." MINUSMA on May 27 reported losing 258 peacekeepers since its establishment in Mali in 2013.

