20 arrested at Finnish anti-Covid curbs protest

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Several hundred people protested against Finland's Covid-19 restrictions in Helsinki on Saturday without permission, leading to 20 arrests when they refused to disperse.

Up to 300 people gathered in the centre of the capital and authorities moved to break up the protest since it was not authorised.

Public gatherings of more than six people are banned in Helsinki due to the pandemic.

Many protesters however formed a procession and began to march. Police announced 20 arrests for refusing to comply with orders.

Finland and its 5.5 million residents have fared among the best in Europe during the pandemic, attributed notably to low population density and adherence to guidelines, which have been recommendations rather than law.

But the incidence rate rose in mid-February, prompting the government to introduce new restrictions that included closing restaurants.

The government however earlier this month withdrew draft legislation to restrict movement in parts of the country after reservations about its legality.

Protests against anti-virus measures were also held on Saturday in the Danish capital Copenhagen and in Norway's capital Oslo.

Hundreds of people gathered in Copenhagen in opposition to a new "corona pass".

The pass certifies that someone has either been fully vaccinated, has tested negative in the previous 72 hours or has tested positive two to 12 weeks earlier, conferring immunity to the virus.

In the Oslo, around 200 protesters gathered, with some burning masks.