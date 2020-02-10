UrduPoint.com
20 Civilians Dead As Syrian Govt Set To Retake Key Highway: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

20 civilians dead as Syrian govt set to retake key highway: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 20 civilians were killed on Sunday as Syrian regime forces were poised to retake a key motorway connecting Damascus to second city Aleppo, after weeks of battles in the rebel-held Idlib region, a monitor said.

The regime and its Russian ally have been engaged in a fierce weeks-long offensive to take back the vital M5 artery which connects Aleppo, once Syria's economic hub, to Damascus and the Jordanian border.

A section of the highway southwest of Aleppo city still lies under control of rebels and militants who dominate a shrinking, densely populated territory centred on neighbouring Idlib province.

Pro-regime forces have been chipping away at the area in an assault that has sent half a million people fleeing north towards the Turkish border.

Deadly raids on Sunday by regime ally Russia left 14 people dead, including nine in the village of Kar Nuran in southwestern Aleppo province, near the last stretch of the M5 still in militants hands, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian air raids with crude barrel bombs also killed four civilians in the Atareb district east of Aleppo, while another died in artillery fire near the city of Jisr Al-Shughur, it said.

The last civilian was killed in regime air strikes on Ketian village in southern Idlib.

Recapturing the M5 would allow traffic to resume between war-torn Syria's main business hubs, helping the regime revive a moribund economy after nearly nine years of war.

After weeks of steady regime advances in Syria's northwest, only a two-kilometre section of the M5 remains outside government control, according to the Observatory.

Pro-government forces were closing in Sunday on the last segment southwest of Aleppo, neighbouring Idlib, the Britain-based war monitor said.

"Regime forces have gained new ground and now control several villages near the motorway," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

Fighting was ongoing in the area early Sunday evening with bombing intensifying, he said.

