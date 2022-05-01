Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A group of 20 civilians are leaving the Azovstal steelworks, where the last Ukrainian troops are holed up in the Black Sea port of Mariupol, the soldiers there said Saturday.

"Twenty civilians, women and children... have been transferred to a suitable place and we hope that they will be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia, on territory controlled by Ukraine," said Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment.

Earlier Saturday, a correspondent from Russia's TASS news agency reported from the city that 25 civilians -- including six children younger than 14 -- had quit the site.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where several hundred Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are still sheltering inthe maze of Soviet-era underground tunnels. Many requre medical attention.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had repeatedly warned that if Russian forces killed the last remaining troops there, that would spell the end of any peace talks.