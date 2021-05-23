20 Dead As Freak Weather Hits China Ultramarathon: Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:50 AM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Twenty runners have died during an ultramarathon in northwest China that was hit by extreme weather, local officials said Sunday.
"Abrupt, extreme weather" including hail and ice rain hit a section of the 100-kilometre cross-country race in Gansu province at around 1pm Saturday, leaving 20 dead and one missing as of Sunday morning, Baiyin city officials said at a briefing.