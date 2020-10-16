UrduPoint.com
20 Dead In Attacks In Northern Burkina Faso

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

20 dead in attacks in northern Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Jihadists killed around 20 people in attacks in three villages in northern Burkina Faso's Seno province on Wednesday, a government spokesman said Thursday.

"Armed terrorist groups attacked civilian populations in the villages of Demniol, Bombofa and Peteguerse (commune of Gorgadji).

The provisional count of these attacks perpetrated in markets and villages shows about 20 victims, as well as wounded and missing persons," Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said in a statement.

