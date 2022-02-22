UrduPoint.com

20 Injured In India Riots After Hindu Activist Killed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Bangalore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :India has rushed hundreds of security personnel to a district in the south after riots saw mobs burn vehicles and pelt stones after a Hindu activist was killed.

At least 20 people were injured in the unrest on Monday, after the killing a day earlier of the member of the Hindu nationalist group Bajrang Dal in Shivamogga, Karnataka state.

Karnataka, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, has been on edge for several weeks after a ban on Muslim girls wearing the hijab in classrooms triggered protests and counter-protests that spread nationwide.

There was violence in Shivamogga during the activist's funeral procession on Monday even as authorities imposed curfew restrictions in the area.

Several incidents of arson and rioting were reported as angry mobs pelted stones at business places owned reportedly by Muslims.

Police fired in the air and used tear gas to control the angry crowd.

