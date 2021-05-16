UrduPoint.com
20 Kashmiris Arrested In IIOJK For Taking To Anti~Israel Street Agitation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

20 Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for taking to anti~Israel street agitation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) : May 16 (APP):Indian occupational forces rounded up at least 20 Kashmiris on Sunday under the bogey of violation of "Corona curfew" when they were taking to an agitation against ISRAEL's aggression in occupied Palestine, tells the report reaching from occupied Srinagar, IIOJK.

According to the report the persons were arrested over two protests held in Padshahibagh and Koker Bazar areas of Srinagar on Friday on the ongoing carnage of innocent Palestinians in occupied Gaza and other parts of the bombs~riddled Palestine.

The persons were rounded up in violent crackdown by Indian occupational troops after they were unearthed and identified on basis of photography and videography done during the anti Israel and anti India protests, the report added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

