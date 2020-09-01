UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Kashmiris Martyred By Indian Troops In August

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:20 AM

20 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in August

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twenty Kashmiris including two young boys and a woman during the last month of August, in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the two slain young boys were martyred in a fake encounter.

During the month, ninety two (92) youth were critically injured due to use of brute force and firing of pellets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory while 328 civilians, mostly youth, activists and students were arrested. Many of them were booked under the black law, Public Safety Act.

The troops also misbehaved and molested at least five women and destroyed and damaged eight houses and structures during the period.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Police Young August Women Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

8 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

10 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.