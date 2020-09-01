20 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in August

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twenty Kashmiris including two young boys and a woman during the last month of August, in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the two slain young boys were martyred in a fake encounter.

During the month, ninety two (92) youth were critically injured due to use of brute force and firing of pellets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory while 328 civilians, mostly youth, activists and students were arrested. Many of them were booked under the black law, Public Safety Act.

The troops also misbehaved and molested at least five women and destroyed and damaged eight houses and structures during the period.