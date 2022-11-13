UrduPoint.com

20 Killed As Minibus Plunges Into Canal In Egypt

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 08:50 AM

20 killed as minibus plunges into canal in Egypt

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 20 people were killed and six injured Saturday when a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt, according to officials.

Dakahlia governorship updated the death toll on Facebook.

The Health Ministry previously said 19 were killed and six injured when the minibus fell into the Nile River.

Media reports said the minibus was carrying dozens of passengers when the driver lost control and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the Nile Delta province of Dakahlia.

A Health Ministry statement said 18 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to search for survivors.

Egypt has a poor transportation record despite government efforts to improve the country's road network.

The country has recorded 56,789 deaths and 6,164 injuries in road accidents in 2020, according to the state statistics agency, CAPMAS,The Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the people of Egypt.

"We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives, our condolences to their families, the brotherly people of Egypt and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and a speedy recovery to the injured," is said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Poor Egypt Facebook Driver Road 2020 God Government Arab

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

8 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

8 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.