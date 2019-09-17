UrduPoint.com
20 Killed As Truck Plunges Down Ravine In Philippines

Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

20 killed as truck plunges down ravine in Philippines

Manila, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Twenty people, including children, were killed Tuesday in the southern Philippines when the flatbed truck they were riding in plummeted into a ravine, police said.

The vehicle was bringing a group of people home from a trip to the beach when the driver lost control near the town of T'boli in the latest deadly crash on the nation's dangerous roads.

"Based on eyewitness accounts, the truck lost its brakes. We will conduct further investigations on the actual cause," T'boli town police investigator George Tabayan told AFP.

Police initially put the death toll at 15, but doctors said five of the 19 people taken to hospital for treatment later died, Tabayan said, updating an earlier tally.

The dead included children aged between one to six yearsold, with the driver among those injured, he added.

