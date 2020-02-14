UrduPoint.com
20 Killed In Central Mali Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Twenty people were killed in an overnight attack on a village in central Mali, a local official said Friday, in an apparent bout of ethnic violence in the war-torn state.

"We have 20 dead. Some of them have been burned," said Aly Ousmane Barry, the leader of the predominantly Fulani village of Ogossagou.

Around 160 died in the village last March in a massacre blamed on militiamen from the rival Dogon community.

