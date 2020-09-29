UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

$20 Mn Settlement In US Police Killing Of Black Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

$20 mn settlement in US police killing of Black man

Washington, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The family of an African American man killed by a US police officer is to receive $20 million in a civil settlement, their lawyer announced Monday.

In one of the largest such settlements ever in the US, Prince George's County in the state of Maryland will make the payment to the family of William Green, who was shot dead while handcuffed earlier this year.

"This is a historic settlement (which) reflects the heinous nature, the brutal nature the senseless nature of what happened to Mr. Green," said attorney William Murphy said.

Green was arrested on January 27 in Prince George's County, which borders the US capital Washington, after allegedly hitting several other cars with his own.

While 43-year-old Green was handcuffed and sitting in the police car, he was allegedly shot six times by the officer, Michael Owen.

Owen, who is also black, had said the two struggled and that Green attempted to take his gun.

Investigators have dismissed his claim and he was fired and charged with murder.

According to the Washington Post, Owen had a recent record of questionable use of force, but that nothing had been done.

"There is a terrible pattern of senseless violence, some things in his background that were terrifying," said Murphy.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said authorities would take responsibility.

"There is no appropriate price tag to accompany a loss like this," she said.

The award came almost two weeks after the city of Louisville, Kentucky settled a civil suit by the family of Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot dead by police there earlier this year, for $12 million.

Because US police enjoy extensive protections for their actions while they are on duty, known as qualified immunity, the families of victims increasingly turn to civil suits against municipalities and counties to seek justice.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Washington Immunity Car Prince George Man George Price Louisville January Women Post Family Million

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

49 minutes ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

50 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

1 hour ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.