UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Runners Dead As Extreme Weather Hits China Ultramarathon: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:30 AM

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon: officials

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Twenty people were killed and one remains missing after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100-kilometre cross-country mountain race in China, local officials said Sunday.

"Abrupt, extreme weather" hit a high-altitude section of the race held in the Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province around 1pm Saturday, Baiyin city officials said at a briefing.

"At around noon, the high-altitude section of the race between 20 and 31 kilometres was suddenly affected by disastrous weather. In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped," said Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen.

Shortly after receiving messages of help from some participants, marathon organisers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 participants, he said.

At around 2pm, weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Zhang added.

"This incident is a public safety incident caused by sudden changes in weather in a local area," he said, adding that provincial authorities will further investigate its cause.

A further eight runners were being treated in hospital for minor injuries, Zhang said.

State news agency Xinhua earlier reported that some of the runners suffered from hypothermia as a result of the weather.

Temperatures in the mountainous terrain dropped further overnight, Xinhua said, making search and rescue "more difficult".

"As of 3am Sunday, 151 participants have been confirmed to be safe, of which five with minor injuries are being treated in the hospital and in stable condition," it said. Xinhua said a total of 172 people were taking part in the race.

Gansu, one of China's poorest regions, borders Mongolia to the north and Xinjiang to the west.

Deadly floods and landslides have hit the province in the past, with mudslides reportedly killing well over 1,000 people in one town in 2010.

Related Topics

Weather China Marathon Hail Mongolia Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Emirati knights secure silverware in FEI Endurance ..

8 hours ago

185,815 persons vaccinated against corona

9 hours ago

Dist admin reviews rates of daily use commodities

9 hours ago

Land worth Rs.10 million retrieved

9 hours ago

All resources being used against dengue: MPA

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.