200 people suffer food poisoning in E. Afghanistan

KHOST, Afghanistan, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:At least 200 people were sickened in food poisoning in east Afghanistan's Khost province, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Satkai village of Zazai Maidan district on Sunday evening when the villagers attended a charity meal, and all the victims had been taken to nearby hospitals and clinics, said provincial police spokesman Mustaghfar Garbaz.

Without providing more details, the official added that further investigations were underway.

In the meantime, villager and eyewitness Tahir Azimi claimed that around 400 people were sick with the charity meal.