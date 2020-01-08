UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2019 Second Hottest Year On Record: EU

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

2019 second hottest year on record: EU

Paris, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :2019 was the second hottest year on record and ended the hottest decade in history, the European Union's climate monitoring service said Wednesday.

Data released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed that worldwide temperatures last year were second only to 2016, in which temperatures were boosted by an exceptionally strong El Nino natural weather event.

Related Topics

Weather European Union 2016 2019 Event

Recent Stories

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

12 minutes ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

20 minutes ago

Senate approves three bills for extension in tenur ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hotels host highest ever guest numbers

27 minutes ago

Hay Festival to take place in February, programme ..

57 minutes ago

ADNEC introduces AvidBot to further environmental ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.