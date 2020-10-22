UrduPoint.com
2020 Chinese Artistic Gymnastics Championships Opens Xi'an

Thu 22nd October 2020

2020 Chinese Artistic Gymnastics Championships opens Xi'an

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Gymnast elites from all over China started their 2020 Chinese Artistic Gymnastics Championships campaign in Xi'an, the capital city of China's northwest Shaanxi province, on Thursday.

World championship winners, including Lin Chaopan and Deng Shudi, were among the 167 participants.

Over the next three days, the athletes will vie for medals across 13 events, including men's and women's individual apparatus events, the men's and women's all-round individual events, plus a mixed doubles all-round event.

In order to ensure the health of all gymnasts and attendees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all the games will take place with no fans in attendance.

All the preliminary sessions will be finished on Thursday, and the all-round finals take place on Friday.

The tournament ends on October 25.

