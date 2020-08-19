UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Smart China Export To Be Held Online In September

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

2020 Smart China Export to be held online in September

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The 2020 Smart China Expo, co-hosted by southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Singapore, will be held online from Sept. 15 to 17, the organizers said Wednesday.

The expo, which has been held twice in Chongqing since 2018, serves as a platform to promote global exchanges of smart technologies and international cooperation of the smart industry.

More than 500 guests, including world-renowned scientists and industry insiders, have been invited to attend the expo, according to Chongqing's economic and information commission.

Over 300 domestic and foreign industry giants are expected to participate in online exhibitions, the commission said.

The three-day event will feature a live-streamed opening ceremony, 41 forums, 17 contests and more than 100 online and offline launch activities.

Using technologies of augmented reality, mixed reality and extended reality, this year's expo is expected to offer visitors an interactive and scenario-based experience.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity and will see Singapore become one of the hosts of the expo.

The opening ceremony will have a Singapore branch venue, which will realize a real-time connection with the main venue in Chongqing. About 600 projects were signed during last year's expo.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Singapore 2018 2020 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

53 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

56 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

56 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

59 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.