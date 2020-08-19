2020 Smart China Export to be held online in September

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The 2020 Smart China Expo, co-hosted by southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Singapore, will be held online from Sept. 15 to 17, the organizers said Wednesday.

The expo, which has been held twice in Chongqing since 2018, serves as a platform to promote global exchanges of smart technologies and international cooperation of the smart industry.

More than 500 guests, including world-renowned scientists and industry insiders, have been invited to attend the expo, according to Chongqing's economic and information commission.

Over 300 domestic and foreign industry giants are expected to participate in online exhibitions, the commission said.

The three-day event will feature a live-streamed opening ceremony, 41 forums, 17 contests and more than 100 online and offline launch activities.

Using technologies of augmented reality, mixed reality and extended reality, this year's expo is expected to offer visitors an interactive and scenario-based experience.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity and will see Singapore become one of the hosts of the expo.

The opening ceremony will have a Singapore branch venue, which will realize a real-time connection with the main venue in Chongqing. About 600 projects were signed during last year's expo.