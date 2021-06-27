UrduPoint.com
2020 Summer Olympics To Take Place In Shadow Of Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISTANBUL, 27 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :- The long-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics will take place in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8 in the shadow of coronavirus, without international spectators.

More than 11,000 athletes from 205 nations will compete at the games, which were postponed for one year due to the pandemic. It was canceled three times in the past because of wars.

The 1916 Olympics during World War I and the 1940 and 1944 Games during World War II were canceled.

On April 6, 1896, the inaugural Games kicked off in Athens.

For the next nine days, a total of 241 competitors from 14 countries competed in events from running to rope-climbing.

The US has hosted the Summer Games four times -- 1904 St. Louis, 1932 and 1984 Los Angeles and 1996 Atlanta. Great Britain has been the host three times -- 1908, 1948 and 2012 London).

