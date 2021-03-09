UrduPoint.com
2021 China Satellite Navigation Conference To Highlight Spatiotemporal Data

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The 12th China Satellite Navigation Conference in 2021 (CSNC2021) will be held in May in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, highlighting the role of spatiotemporal data, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The CSNC2021 will focus on the most recent technological and industrial application achievements of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) and development trends of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), the office said.

The three-day conference, held from May 26 to 28, will feature high-level forums, academic exchanges and exhibitions.

It will invite top experts and industry insiders from both home and abroad in the GNSS sector to exchange ideas on frontier topics and explore breakthroughs in industrial applications.

Since 2010, the annual China Satellite Navigation Conference played key roles in boosting technological breakthroughs and sustaining the BDS construction and application, as well as enhancing the competitiveness of the BDS.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

Along with positioning, navigation and timing services, the BDS-3 system can provide a variety of value-added services like global search and rescue assistance, short message communication, ground- and satellite-based augmentation, as well as precise point positioning.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

