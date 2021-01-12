UrduPoint.com
2021 Shebelieves Cup Set For In Orlando In February

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The 2021 SheBelieves Cup women's football tournament will be held in Orlando in February, featuring the United States, Canada, Brazil and Japan.

The round-robin tournament, held from February 18 to 24, will be one of the most elite four-team international tournament in women's football, with all four teams ranked in the world's top ten and set to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all six matches will be staged at Exploria Stadium, home to the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Orlando City of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The tournament will begin with Brazil taking on Japan and the host nation facing Canada.

"I can't wait for this tournament and I know our players feel the same way," said U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We put in all this work to play matches, so to get three great ones in this world class event that resembles group play at an Olympics is something we're very thankful for."

