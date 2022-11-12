2022 FIFA World Cup Group B: England looking to sustain rise

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Things have been looking up for the English national team in recent years with an appearance at the World Cup semifinal in 2018 and the 2020 European championship (EURO) final held in 2021.

The Three Lions are craving a world title in Qatar 2022 which will begin on Nov. 20, coming off a steady performance in those tournaments.

The European football giant and 1966 world champions did well until the EURO 2020 final, losing the European title to Italy on penalties at London's Wembley Stadium in the summer of 2021.

England won the World Cup qualification -- UEFA Group I to qualify for Qatar 2022. The Three Lions were in the same qualifying group with Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra, and San Marino.

At the 2022 World Cup Group B, England will play with Iran, the US, and Wales.

The national team has played in 15 World Cups since 1950.

Before that time, England were not a FIFA member. After becoming a member, England missed the 1974, 1978, and 1994 tournaments.

In Russia 2018, England finished fourth in the campaign, losing to Belgium 2-0.

Manager Gareth Southgate announced the World Cup squad earlier this week that includes high-profile stars Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, and Jordan Henderson.

But Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho and Roma forward Tammy Abraham were not included in Southgate's final 26-man squad.

Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), James Maddison (Leicester), and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) are other stars worth watching in Qatar.