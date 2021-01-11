2022 PGA Championship pulled from Trump course - PGA of America

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The PGA of America pulled the 2022 PGA Championship from the Trump Bedminster course in New Jersey on Sunday, days after supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol.

"The PGA of America board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America President Jim Richardson said in a statement posted on Twitter.