Open Menu

2023 Beijing Culture Forum To Be Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

2023 Beijing Culture Forum to be held

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The 2023 Beijing Culture Forum, the second of its kind, will kick off in the Chinese capital on Sept. 14.

The two-day event focuses on advancing fine culture and promoting exchanges and will see a main forum, five sub-forums, and several related cultural activities. It will also release a report on the development of Chinese culture.

Over 600 participants from home and abroad will hold in-depth discussions on the protection and utilization of cultural heritage, the integration of culture and technology, and the exchanges among different civilizations.

The forum is co-sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and the Beijing municipal government.

Related Topics

Technology China Fine Beijing Event From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

23 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

11 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

12 hours ago
Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

13 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

13 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

13 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous