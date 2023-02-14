UrduPoint.com

2023 Yangling Marathon Set For April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

2023 Yangling Marathon set for April

XI'AN, China, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :-- The 2023 Yangling Marathon will be held on April 9 in Shaanxi Province, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Yangling Marathon first took place in 2015 in Yangling, an agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with 18,000 runners from China taking part in the last edition in 2021.

After the cancelation in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 edition will again feature 18,000 runners with a full marathon, a half marathon and a 5km race, said the organizing committee.

According to the organizer's media release, all runners who had secured positions in 2022 will be able to compete at the 2023 edition, after paying the registration fee from February 17 to 22.

Based on the registration situation, the organizer will later decide whether to open the second registration session.

Related Topics

China Marathon February April 2015 Media All From Race

Recent Stories

UK vows to support Pakistanâ€™s efforts to fight c ..

UK vows to support Pakistanâ€™s efforts to fight climate change

5 minutes ago
 Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Departme ..

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Department in Sharjah holds annual bra ..

37 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Shoul ..

Vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

2 hours ago
 At least 10 years of economic emergency in the cou ..

At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja R ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.