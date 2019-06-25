UrduPoint.com
2026 Winter Olympics Will Be Staged In Milan/Cortina D'Ampezzo - IOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The 2026 Winter Olympics will be staged at the Italian venue of Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo after beating off a bid from Stockholm/Are in Sweden, the International Olympic Committee said Monday.

The Games will run from February 6-22 in 2026.

Italy has twice previously hosted the Winter Olympics -- in 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo and 2006 in Turin.

Sweden has only hosted the Summer Olympics, in 1912 in Stockholm.

