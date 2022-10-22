UrduPoint.com

20th CPC National Congress Concludes In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The 20th National Congress of the Community Party of China (CPC) concluded at the Great Hall of the People here on Saturday.

The week-long session presided over by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, was attended by the delegates of the 20th CPC National Congress.

The 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were elected at the closing session.

The Resolution on 19th CPC Central Committee report and resolution on the Party Constitution amendment were adopted at the CPC National Congress.

The Resolution on the work report of 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection was also adopted at the CPC National Congress.

