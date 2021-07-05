21 migrants' bodies retrieved off Tunisia: authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Coastguards in Tunisia retrieved the bodies of 21 sub-Saharan migrants and rescued 50 after their boat sank off the port city of Sfax, authorities said on Monday.

"Twenty-one bodies of migrants were recovered after their boat was shipwrecked on July 4, and 50 were rescued," National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP.