UrduPoint.com

21 Migrants Die In Boat Sinking Off Madagascar: Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:30 AM

21 migrants die in boat sinking off Madagascar: authorities

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 21 migrants died when their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar over the weekend, the island nation's maritime authorities said on Monday, revising downwards its earlier toll.

"To date, 21 people have died, two are missing and 24 have survived. We assume that there were 47 people on board, according to information from fishermen who were the first to try rescue the shipwrecked," director general of the Madagascar Maritime Authority (APMF) Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina told AFP.

The APMF had in an earlier statement listed 22 dead of those who had "clandestinely taken a boat headed to (the French territory of) Mayotte, but that sank".

The accident occurred on Saturday.

According to regional gendarmerie commander Jules Tovoson Andriatsiriniaina, "all the survivors fled once they reached the shore, for fear of being arrested by authorities".

"Only one pregnant woman, too distressed by the accident, was unable to flee and was found where the fishermen had left her," said APMF's director general, who visited the scene of the tragedy on Monday.

She would be "a key witness" in the investigations, he said.

The investigators want to track down the smugglers, who are suspected to be among the survivors on the run, and establish how they operated.

Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte, which lies north of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

In 2021, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter the territory clandestinely, according to French authorities.

There are no viable statistics on how many people have lost their lives attempting such crossings. A French senate report published in the early 2000s estimated that, at that time, around 1,000 people were dying each year.

International Organization for Migration representative in Madagascar and the Comoros, Roger Charles Evina told AFP "these are really recurrent departures, carried out in a clandestine manner" with Mayotte often being the final destination.

Related Topics

India Accident Dead Senate Died Comoros Madagascar Turkish Lira Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

8 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

10 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

10 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.