UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Migrants Rescued In Channel Trying To Reach UK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

21 migrants rescued in Channel trying to reach UK

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :French rescue services rescued 21 migrants in three operations Saturday after their bids to reach Britain floundered in the Channel, officials said.

Channel crossing attempts have increased since late 2018 despite the danger of heavy maritime traffic, strong currents and low water temperatures.

Four people suffering from severe hypothermia were plucked from the water a little past midnight Saturday after their craft capsized around two kilometres (1.5 miles) from the coast, maritime officials said An hour later, 13 migrants in an inflatable boat were rescued as they drifted north of Calais, and finally four more were plucked from an inflatable kayak by gendarmes near the port's shipping channel.

In 2019, 2,758 migrants were rescued by the French and British authorities while trying to make the crossing -- four times more than in 2018, according to French officials.

The coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the trend, with the reduced number of trucks going through the Channel Tunnel leading migrants to opt for small boats instead.

Related Topics

Water Traffic Calais 2018 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

2 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

4 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

4 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.