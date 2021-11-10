UrduPoint.com

21 Survive Turkey Building Collapse With No Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:40 AM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty-one people survived being buried under heavy debris when a two-storey building collapsed in eastern Turkey, the government said, with no fatalities reported as search operations ended early Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on a busy street in the city of Malatya, as residents filled shops on their way home from work.

"Search and rescue operations in the collapsed Malatya building have come to an end. Thank God there are no victims," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted early Wednesday.

Earlier, interior ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said rescue workers had pulled 13 people from the rubble, while eight others managed to escape on their own.

Five of those rescued were still hospitalised, but their injuries were not life-threatening, regional governor Aydin Barus said.

He had earlier said two were taken to intensive care.

