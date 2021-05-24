UrduPoint.com
210 Deals Signed At 5th World Intelligence Congress

210 deals signed at 5th World Intelligence Congress

TIANJIN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A total of 210 deals worth 105.7 billion Yuan (about 16.4 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed at the fifth World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial-intelligence (AI) event in China, organizers said.

The four-day event, with the theme --"New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern," ended on Sunday in north China's port city of Tianjin. It attracted the participation of over 240 AI companies and institutions.

Wang Weidong, deputy mayor of Tianjin, said 159 contracts were signed in the fields of new generation of information technology, high-tech service and high-end equipment, accounting for 76 percent of the total.

A series of activities, including forums, exhibitions and competitions featuring smart cities and transportation, smart manufacturing, and IT application and innovation, were organized during the event.

The event was first held in Tianjin in 2017. To date, 563 contracts worth 458.9 billion yuan have been signed.

