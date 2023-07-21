Open Menu

21,000 Online Accounts Closed, Suspended For Rumormongering In China

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

21,000 online accounts closed, suspended for rumormongering in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) --:China's public security authorities have closed or suspended more than 21,000 online accounts involved in rumormongering as a nationwide campaign has come to a close.

The authorities have cracked more than 2,300 cases and removed over 705,000 pieces of fake information during a 100-day campaign to crack down on online rumormongering, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said at a press conference on Friday.

More than 620 suspects in over 130 cases were captured for online trolling, according to the MPS.

The campaign was aimed at fostering a healthy cyberspace environment, the MPS said.

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

32 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

34 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

34 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

44 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

57 minutes ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

1 hour ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

3 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous